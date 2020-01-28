Mablethorpe Running Club pair try county’s newest Parkrun

Mablethorpe Running Club members were back on Parkrun duty on Saturday morning at Skegness and Doddington.

The free-to-enter, casual, but timed 5km events are held in parks and green areas across the UK to encourage everyone to engage in physical activity.

Lincolnshire’s newest Parkrun began with its inaugural event at Doddington Hall as a whopping 396 runners turned out, including two from Mablethorpe RC.

Janine Stones completed her 76th Parkrun with her dog Lily, crossing the line in 21min 30secs, while Nigel Booth ran his 19th Parkrun and clocked 22.39.

The new event will take place every Saturday at Doddington Hall on the opposite side of the road to the Hall.

Use the large off-road car park opposite Doddington Hall and follow the signs to the Georgie Twigg Track, Kennel Lane.

* Of the 243 at the latest Skegness Boating Lake Parkrun, three Mablethorpe runners were there.

Debbie Kew made her Parkrun debut and completed the run in 27min 04secs.

Selina Elson was another debutant, running the 5km course in 27.13.

And Felicity Berry continued her weekly improvement in her sixth Parkrun, five of which have been at Skegness.

Last weekend she recorded a personal best of 32.04, more than a minute faster than the previous weekend.