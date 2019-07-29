Mablethorpe Running Club travel far and wide for summer races

A healthy contingent of eight ladies from Mablethorpe Running Club joined a field of 3,044 for the Great Grimsby 10k earlier this month.

Held on one of the hottest days of the year so far, runners had little shade to shelter in as runners made their way out of the town to Nun’s Corner, through Scartho and towards New Waltham before returning into Grimsby.

Andy and stepson Harlan in Wales EMN-190729-124010002

The Mablethorpe RC group were joined by unaffiliated Sutton-On-Sea veteran runner Vivienne Martin.

Times – Debbie Jinks 52min 52secs (1,041st); Zoe Parkes 54.51 (1,266th); Vivienne Martin 55.28 (1,329th); Andrea Mettam 58.26 (1,626th); Sarah Stevenson 1hr 02min 37secs (1,974th); Debbie Kew 1.06.06 (2,224th); Katrina Needham 1.10.39 (2,477th); Selina Elson 1.16.43 (2,768th); Diane Holmes 1.22.56 (2,917th).

* Andy Elson flew the flag for Mablethorpe Running Club in Snowdonia along with his stepson Harlan Woodland.

Andy took part in the 10k race at the Snowdonia Trail Marathon in Wales.

Sharon and Elaine with Karl Holmes of Cleethorpes AC at the Scunthorpe 10k EMN-190729-124021002

The 10k skirted the base of Mount Snowdon and Andy was very pleased to complete the toughest 10k race of his running career in 1hr 18min 02secs (120th).

Harlan finished the original Trail Marathon, which ascended 1,685 metres over 26 miles of iconic trails, just outside the top 100, finishing 101st in 5hr 13min 24secs.

* Janine Stones introduced her brother Julian and his family visiting from Thailand to the joys of Market Rasen Racecourse Parkrun

They thoroughly enjoyed their debut at the Market Rasen Racecourse among the 129 finishers.

Times – Janine Stones 21min 25secs; Jay Hadden 23.06; Max Hadden 26.59; Julian Hadden 31.44; Chanchaya Hadden 41.25.

* The popular Scunthorpe 10k took place on a very warm summer’s evening.

Among the 240 finishers were Elaine Wilson and Sharon Margarson, returning for their seventh visit, and crossing the start and finish line together once again.

Elaine was 161st in 1hr 00min 50secs, officially timed one second and a place ahead of Sharon.