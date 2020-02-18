Mablethorpe Running Club trio conquer racecourse parkrun

Mablethorpe Running Club ventured where horses feared to tread as a trio tackled a run-out at Market Rasen Racecourse on Saturday.

The Lincolnshire track had to postpone Sunday’s fixture as Storm Dennis battered the country over the weekend, but the weekly parkrun escaped the worst of the conditions and went ahead.

A trio of Mablethorpe runners were among the 126 to complete the course, based within the parkland on the inside of Market Rasen Racecourse.

It largely follows the undulating tarmac service track around the inside rail of the racecourse and consists of a shorter first lap of about 1km, followed by two longer laps of around 2km.

Janine Stones clocked up her 78th parkrun, stopping the clock in 20min 13secs, while Nigel Cross, on his fourth attempt at parkrun, secured his course best time of 22.12.

Nigel Booth (unaffiliated) is now on 22 parkruns, and also chalked up a course best of 24.13.

* A healthy contingent of Mablethorpe RC runners headed done the coast for the Skegness Boating Lake Parkrun on February 8.

Of the 201 who participated in total, seven were Mablethorpe runners.

The in-form Nigel Booth (unaffiliated) claimed a Skegness course best of 23min 46secs, as did Debbie Jinks, on her seventh parkrun, who crossed the line in 26.19.

Selina Elson completed her second parkrun in a time of 27.26, and Andrea Mettam ran a course best of 28.06 on her sixth parkrun.

Phoebe Willey ran her third parkrun with a CB of 30.28, and Felicity Berry was at Skegnees for a seventh time, finishing in 32.31.

And Louise Willey completed her fifth parkrun in 37.58.

A reduced field of 144 went along to the latest Skegness event last Saturday.

Janine Stones’ son Wesley (unaffiliated) was there and ran a course best of 21.14 on his fifth parkrun.

Guy Willey from Mablethorpe RC was also there, finishing in 30.36 for his third parkrun.

* Parkruns take place every Saturday morning at locations all over the UK.

For more information, visit www.parkrun.org.uk

* Mablethorpe Running Club meet on Mondays at 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club.

Everyone is free to go along, with no pressure to join.

To find out more, visit the club’s website at www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk