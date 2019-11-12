Mablethorpe Running Club trio tackle the Onslaught

Mablethorpe Running Club trio Debbie Jinks, Zoe Parkes and Andrea Mettam have been busy on the roads and off it.

They first headed off to Hatcliffe, in the heart of the Lincolnshire Wolds, for Lunacy Runs’ Onslaught in October.

And Debbie, Andrea and Zoe taking on the Onslaught in October challenge EMN-191111-114022002

They tackled 10k of natural obstacles scattered among the nearby hills and woodland, wading waist-deep through water, swinging on ropes and making assorted climbs, as well as crawling through mud under rope nets and over piles of manure.

Over 300 ‘Lunatics’ took part, all of them earning a unique handmade wooden finishers’ medal.

Soon after, Debbie, Andrea and Zoe headed into Nottinghamshire for the Worksop Halloween Half-Marathon.

Held since 1982 by Worksop Harriers and AC, the course includes many inclines – almost 700 feet in total – and equally challenging, but speedy descents.

At the halfway point it follows a loop of the tree-lined paths of Clumber Park before returning to the roads back into Worksop.

The race attracts runners from across the UK and Europe, with 2,416 runners completing the 2019 edition.

Debbie finished midfield in 1,203rd place, crossing the lien just 16 seconds over the two-hour mark, while Zoe was close behind in 2.01.46, for 1,274th place, and Andrea was 1,409th in 2.05.18.

* Mablethorpe runner Paula Downing came home from the Burringham 10k with another trophy.

Much of the loop course is in line with the River Trent, but all on quiet country roads.

Of the 111 finishers this year, Paula was the second female home in 40min 56secs for 22nd overall, and just 25 seconds behind women’s winner Jessica Marrison.

* Janine Stones made her debut at the Gainsborough parkrun along with Nigel Booth.

It was a great result for both as Janine finished second in 23min 31secs, and Nigel was seventh in 28.53.

For more information on parkrun, visit http://www.parkrun.org.uk

* Mablethorpe Running Club are to hold their annual meeting on Monday, December 2 from 7.45pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club.

Anyone who has any interest can go along to take part or observe.