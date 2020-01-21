Mablethorpe Running Club vet lands cross country win

Mablethorpe Running Club’s Paula Downing was among the medals again after another top race at the 40th Barton and District Cross Country.

The race was hosted by Barton and District AC and attracted around 450 entrants across all age groups.

A frosty cold start gave way to muddy sections as the sun continued to shine as the morning went on, but this did not hinder Paula who finished fourth overall in a field of 132 in her event, and winning the female vet 50 category.

All athletes received a special 40th anniversary goody bag.

* Mablethorpe Running Club members have continued to make the weekly trip down the coast to the newest addition to the Lincolnshire parkrun scene at Skegness Boating Lake.

The event made its debut between Christmas and New Year and follows the path around the boating lake before heading out along the sea front and back to continue around the boating lake, repeating three times.

Of the 210 that turned out on January 11, six were from Mablethorpe RC.

Debbie Jinks was first back for the club in 28min 01secs, followed by Andrea Mettam (28.56), Elaine Wilson (29.53), Phoebe Willey (33.00), Felicity Berry (34.48), and Louise Willey (35.33).

Last weekend’s parkrun brought together 226 runners, including six Mablethorpe RC ladies.

Sharon Margarson was quickest for the club, crossing the line in a time of 26min 01secs, while the other five all clocked up personal bests.

Debbie Jinks took more than a minute off her previous week’s time in 26.58, as did Elaine Wilson (28.55), Felicity Berry (33.08), and Louise Willey (34.13), while Andrea Mettam (28.26) was Mablethorpe’s second runner home and improved her previous week’s time by half-a-minute.

For more information about Parkrun, visit their website at www.parkrun.org.uk

* Mablethorpe Running Club invites anyone with the slightest interest and/or desire to run to join them at their weekly session.

They meet on Mondays at 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club.

Visit their website at www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk to find out more.