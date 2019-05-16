North Somercotes Snooker League hotshots pick up prizes

North Somercotes Snooker Club held their annual presentation night at the Axe and Cleaver last week.

After a welcoming introduction from club chairman Brian Donner, the trophies were presented by North Somercotes Parish Council chairman Steven Brooks.

At the end of the presentations, John Richardson presented Brian with a mounted chalk holder to recognise his sterling service to the club over many years.

A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Paul and Karen of the Axe and Cleaver for their help and for providing an excellent buffet, great atmosphere, and an evening enjoyed by all.”

Prizewinners –

Scratch Snooker (Club Championship) – Ian Larder, runner-up David Harrison. Handicap Snooker – Trevor Onions, runner-up Brian Donner. Winter Snooker League – John Richardson, runner-up David Harrison. Summer Snooker League – Sean Carrick, runner-up John Willows. Millennium Snooker – John Richardson, runner-up Keith Larder. Bay Horse Snooker Doubles – Brian Donner/John Richardson, runners-up Michael Mendham/John Spencely. Bay Horse Losers Round – Graham Guthrie/Mark Keeble. Snooker Doubles – Michael Mendham/Sean Carrick, runners-up Graham Guthrie/David Harrison. George Murdy Snooker Trophy – Trevor Onions, runner-up Graham Guthrie. George Murdy Losers Round – Michael Hammond, runner-up Keith Larder. Ladies Snooker KO – Babs Pickard, runner-up Joy Libell. Billiards Scratch – Ian Larder, runner-up David Harrison. Billiards Handicap – Brian Donner, runner-up Darren Merry. Millennium Billiards – Brian Donner, runner-up Darren Merry. Billiards League – David Harrison, runner-up Edwin Dowlman.