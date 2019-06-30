Otters pocket two points to remain on top

Otters remained one point clear at the top of Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s Morning Triples League last week, despite rivals Kestrels producing two comfortable victories.

Otters were only scheduled for one game but their opponents failed to put a team out and the league leaders claimed two easy points.

Kestrels eased to a 21-6 win over Scorpions and enjoyed a simple 28-6 victory against Dreamers to open a six-point gap ahead of Wasps, who had been buzzing in their earlier game as they gave Meridian a trouncing.

Matelots moved level on points with Wasps thanks to a 10-6 win against Wishful who themselves had beaten Scorpions 18-11.

It’s still a close battle in division one of the Australian Pairs where Malcolm Pearce and Mike Norton were both on form as they won 15-6 against Liz Draper and Barrie Scott. This means they stay one point clear of Derek Blow and Barrie Robinson, who beat Yvonne Cooper and John Clayton 23-6.

The winners kept second spot on shots difference ahead of Jenny and Terry Cornwall, who won 17-10 against Gill and Peter Fletcher.

Shots difference keeps Richard Tyrell and Peter Neve at the top of division two.

They didn’t have a game and their points tally has been matched by Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott, who survived a nervy last end to beat Bobbi and Keith Mumby-Croft 14-13.

One point behind are Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs who had a simple 15-4 win against Sheila and Ken Webster.

Work will start on the Winter Leagues in the next two weeks and members looking for teams to play for are urged to put their names forward promptly.

There are vacancies for teams and pairs in all leagues.