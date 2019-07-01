Perera guides Louth to Scunthorpe win

Louth CC claimed a five-wicket victory at Scunthorpe Town in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

Josh Court claimed four wickets for the loss of 47 runs as the hosts ended their 50 overs on 236-7.

With the bat, Primosh Perera’s unbeaten 79 was the Louth top score, with support coming from Paul Martin (59) and Jason Collinson (46) as the away side reached 239-5 with five balls remaining.

Alford and District CC sit 14 points adrift at the bottom of the Lincs ECB Premier following their 89-run defeat at leaders Sleaford on Saturday.

The away side did dismiss their highflying hosts, but that came in the 45th over after Sleaford had put 246 runs on the board, a total Alford could not match.

Chamara Kapugedara top scored for Sleaford with 78 runs, aided by 34 from Andy Hibberd.

The ever-reliable Steve Kirkham dismissed five opponents for the loss of 53 runs, with jack Wightwick claiming three wickets.

Andrew White (48) and Wightwick (34) led the Alford batsmen, but the side were dismissed for 157 in the 36th over.

Louth Seconds were beaten by three wickets at Messingham in the Lincolnshire County League First Division.

Wayne Garlick (81 not out) and Samueal Jones (59) guided Louth to 222-5, only for the hosts to respond with 223-7 in the 43rd over.

Lee Freeman took four Messingham wickets.

Horncastle were beaten by 86 runs at Louth Thirds in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division on Saturday.

The hosts posted 231-4 from their 45 overs, Dean Wright’s 130 not out too much for the away bowlers, although Stephen West claimed two victim sfor the loss of 21 runs.

For Horncastle, Jonathan Clark hit an impressive 61 with support from David Grest (35), but it wasn’t enough as the side were dismissed for 145 in the 44th over.

Regardt Koen was the pick of the Louth bowlers as he recorded 4-42.

Also in the Fourth Division contest at Scothern Seconds saw the hosts beat Alford Seconds by 27 runs.

Steven Leak’s 55 guided Scothern to 153-7 before Alford were all out on 126.

Charlie Whitehill and Aaron Wilkinson took two victims apiece for Alford, while with the bat the top scorers were William Allis (32), Douglas Porter-Robinson (24) and Wilkinson (22).

On Sunday, Louth Taverners claimed an East Lindsey League success at Alford in their T20 Group A contest.

Imran Cheema (92) led Louth to 205-6, with Alford responding with 135-8, Joshua Hallam (61) their top scorer.

Louth added a two-run win against Holton Le Clay to top the table as Samueal Jones helped them to 127-7, with their rivals ending on 125-9.

Alford’s contest against Holton saw Holton win by 53 runs, posting 188-7 against Alford’s response of 137-5.