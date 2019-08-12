Peter Hickman makes history with seven wins at Ulster GP

Forget Superman, Spiderman and Batman - the Ulster GP’s superhero is Hickman.

International road racer Peter Hickman dominated proceedings, winning his two races on Thursday and going on to win the five races on Saturday, making history with a seven-win haul plus a new lap record for the 7.4-mile Dundrod course.

“It’s been an awesome week and the team has been phenomenal,” he said.

“The bikes have been faultless, and I can’t thank them enough for what they do for me.

“They’ve built some awesome bikes and although I try to win every race, to have actually achieved that and end the week with seven wins from seven starts is something I never really thought I’d do.”

After setting pole position in all three classes at the 2019 Ulster GP Peter Hickman got off to a fantastic start by taking the win in the first Superbike race on Thursday, smashing the outright lap record with a 136.415mph lap on his way to victory aboard the Smith’s Racing S1000RR BMW.

The new record is 2.6 seconds faster than the old one and almost one mph quicker than his TT record of 135.452mph upgrading his fastest road racer in the world record by over a second.

Hickman went on to make the double with victory in the Supersport race later on Thursday evening on his K2 Trooper Triumph by Smiths Racing, winning a huge tussle with Lee Johnston.

The battling pair frequently exchanged the lead on the final lap with Hickman taking the win by the smallest of margins. (0.3s).

Saturday’s racing was delayed by rain and mist and the six-lap Superstock race finally got away at 1pm, with Hickman adding to his tally of wins by cruising home over 24 seconds ahead of Davey Todd.

The Supersport race was run in wet conditions, Hickman taking the lead at the start and pulling away on the Trooper Triumph as he streaked away to once again record yet another win with an advantage of 8.3 seconds over Lee Johnston.

In Saturday’s first Superbike race Hickman followed Dean Harrison through the first lap before taking command on lap two.

He crossed the finish line for the win with a three second advantage over Harrison.

The second Supersport race of the day was a close and exciting race with Hickman and Johnston battling it out throughout the six laps with Hickman crossing the finish line just a 10th of a second ahead.

The final race of the day was the Superbike race and Hickman led from lights to flag, crossing the finish line with an advantage of 6.8s from Dean Harrison to rewrite the history books with seven wins from seven races.

Amongst the accolades Hickman received he unsurprisingly won the Darren Lindsey Trophy awarded for Man of the Meeting.

Hickman will return to Cadwell Park for British Superbike action this weekend.

Timetable: Friday - free practice 10.15am and 3.15pm; Saturday - free practice 10am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday - warm up 9.35am, race one 18 laps 4pm, race two 18 laps 4.30pm.