Peter Hickman targets fourth Macau GP victory

International Road Racer Peter Hickman is making final preparations before flying out to Macau this week where he will be seeking a fourth win at the high speed Macau GP.

The former Portuguese colony of Macau is a near neighbour of Hong Kong and occupies a small peninsula and two islands off China’s southern coast with racing taking part on the 3.8-mile Guia street circuit which is recognised as one of the most demanding circuits in the world.

Hickman will once again partner eight-time Macau winner Michael Rutter in the Aspire-Ho team although he will be riding the Smiths Racing BMW while Rutter is to ride the Honda RCV213V-S.

“Although I am part of the Aspire-Ho team I am running my Smiths Racing BMW and will have my usual crew there to support me,” he said.

“Of course I am gunning for my fourth win but nothing is certain at Macau.

“It’s a very demanding circuit with some very fast straights but also some sharp twisting corners. But I will be doing my best to bring the trophy home.”

Hickman rode to victory in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 Macau GP.

Practice takes place on Thursday and Friday (November 14-15) with the race taking place on Saturday, November 16.