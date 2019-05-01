Season is off to a flier for the Louth Traithlon Club squad

Louth Triathlon Club’s first big outing of 2019 got their season off to a flier at the weekend with five of the 12 representatives at the David Lloyd Lincoln Sprint taking age group podiums.

Every member finished in the top 10 of their respective age group categories in a field of nearly 500 competitors.

Richard Hounsell.

There was an overall third place podium for Ross McGregor, also second 30-34 male home, while Kate Simons claimed athird place finish and Daniela Dumitrescu - who only took the sport up a year ago and managed to take more than 10 minutes off her time from the same event last year - a second.

Unlike most sports, triathlon prides itself on being an age goup sport, meaning athletes can remain competitive and at the top of their game throughout their time in the sport, competing against people in the same five-year age bracket, ultimately offering them the chance to progress through to representing their country at international competitions across the globe right through to retirement age and beyond.

After a successful race at Clumber Park at the end of last month, 74-year-old John Sharp is celebrating his seventh time qualifying to represent GB for his age-group.

Having previously raced in both European and World Championships, John will be competing in the 2020 World Championship Standard Distance Duathlon near Amsterdam.

Also celebrating the success of members at single sport events, previous Ironman Bolton finisher Richard Hounsell took on the London Marathon this weekend.

He finishing more than 20 minutes quicker than he was hoping for, crossing the line just under the four hour mark with a time of 3:59.58.

For more details about Louth Triathlon Club visit www.louthtriclub.com