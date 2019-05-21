Skegness claim darts revenge over Mablethorpe - but series ends all square

The Skegness Darts League claimed a 6-4 victory over their Mablethorpe counterparts - the two sides ending the series all square.

Friday’s result mirrored the score at Mablethorpe seven days earlier, meaning the two-legged contest finished locked at 10-10.

There was some great talent on view from both leagues, Skegness knowing it was important to off the mark quickly.

Stalwart Mark Forman (100, 125, 135, 140, 171) got the home side off to a flier as he beat Jonathan Thorndike (131) 3-0.

Next up for Skegness was Martin Bell (2x100, 121, 125, 2x140) who put his side 2-0 up following a 3-1 success against Phil Johnson-Hale (3x100, 2x140).

With the tie level it was game on, Scott Sutton (9x100) beating David Jones (5x100, 131, 140) 3-1 to hand the advantage to the hosts.

Carl Abbiss (140, 2x180) met Mablethorpe’s John Hollins (100, 137, 140, 112 finish) in a hotly-anticipated contest which saw Hollins finish on 110 to claim the 3-0 win.

His three legs were concluded in 18, 15 and 15 darts.

Kristian Thein (2x100, 2x134) met Sammy Russel (2x100, 137, 180) in a game that went all the way, Sammy holding his nerve to record a 3-2 win to give Mablethorpe the edge 8-7 going into the break.

When Scott Smith (2x100) had a below-par performance in his 3-0 defeat to Greg Richardson (4x100, 102 finish) Mablethorpe were back in a two-match lead.

Richard Hughes (4x100, 121, 140) had a 3-1 win over Chris Curle (100, 140) to pull one back and Gordon Smith (3x100, 1212, 125, 140 and a 16 darter) beat Steve Allen (2x100, 119, 140) 3-1 to level the contest at 9-9.

The two captains met next as Skegness’s Chris Fletcher (2x100, 140, 103 finish) took on Stephen Backhouse (2x100) in a game that would guarantee the draw for one team.

Chris recorded a 3-1 win which meant everything hinged on the last game, where Skegness’s Mr Consistency Wayne Clarke (4x100, 125) was bettered 3-1 by Mablethorpe’s experienced Rob Smith (4x100, 125) in a nervy affair.

Skegness won 6-4 on the night but had to settle for a series draw, the fair result following a fantastic couple of nights.