St Michael’s School land Louth tag rugby crown

More than 100 local primary school children overcame the mud, wind and rain to take part in the Louth Area Sports Partnership TAG Rugby at Louth Academy (Lower).

Timed to fit in with the Rugby World Cup, each team played six games in a round-robin league with Lacey Gardens winning one group, and St Michael’s topping the other.

The final was played in driving rain and, despite playing with a man down due to an injury, St Michael’s won the final by three tries to nil.

St Michael’s headteacher Paul Fox said: “It was fantastic to see so many children playing the only game where you can only pass backwards!

“Well done to all the children for coping with increasingly slippery conditions and a big thank-you to all the Academy Sports Leaders for officiating the matches.”