St Michael’s to represent Louth schools at county netball finals

St Michael’s Primary School pupils enjoyed more success on the sport scene when their two teams took to the netball court.

There was plenty of hand-slapping and fist-pumping following the Louth Area Sports Partnership High 5 ‘Bee Netball’ competition at King Edward VI Grammar School.

At primary school level, teams are restricted to two boys on court at any one time.

And unlike usual netball, all players have to rotate positions to ensure all play in attack, centre or defence, ensuring taller players cannot just stand next to the post throughout.

At the Louth primary schools tournament, St Michael’s C of E Primary School, Lacey Gardens Academy and Osgodby Primary competed in a round-robin event

St Michael’s filled the top places and qualified both teams for the final.

In a close-fought game, a last-gasp goal left the result tied at 2-2 and the trophy shared between the two teams.

Both get the chance to represent the Louth Area in the county final later this year.

Organisers wish to congratulate all who took part and thank King Edward VI Grammar School for hosting.