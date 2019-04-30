Tina and Rachel do bowls club proud despite defeat in county pairs final

Louth Indoor Bowls Club members Tina Reeson and Rachael Stanley were in action in the county ladies’ pairs final at Boston last Sunday.

Although they didn’t get their hands on the trophy they did their club proud before going down 18-14.

Up against Spalding pair Chelsea Tomlin and Ruby Hill, who are England under 25 internationals, the Louth duo put in a tremendous performance.

It was only one bad end when their opponents scored four shots that eventually decided the game.

The Summer League season is now under way at Louth and early signs suggest that competition for honours will be closely contested.

None of the 10 teams in the Triples League have held on to an unbeaten record with four of them having three wins from four games.

Otters top the table on shots difference thanks to wins over Matelots (18-5) and last season’s champions Kestrels (18-8).

Second-placed Wasps won their first three games.

But they just lost out 17-14 in an excellent game against Scorpions.

Wishful moved into third spot after beating Mudlarks (14-6) and coming good at the end of their game against Dreamers to pinch a win by 14-13.

Matelots are fourth having lost 18-5 to Otters before winning 13-11 against Two Plus One.

Yvonne Cooper and John Clayton top Division One of the Australian Pairs on shots difference after winning 11-8 against Gill and Pete Fletcher and easing to a 19-4 victory over Derek Blow and Barrie Robinson.

Second-placed Liz Draper and Tony Powell won their opening two games beating the Blow/Robinson duo 19-17 and winning 15-8 against Malcolm Pearce and Mike Norton.

Linda and Martin Oldfield also have two victories both by the narrowest of margins, winning 10-9 against Jean Holdsworth and Wendy Porter and then snatching a last-gasp 12-11 win over Jenny and Terry Cornwall.

In Division Two all eight pairs have at least one point with six of them level on two points each.