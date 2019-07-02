Victories and lap records

Pete Founds and Louth passenger Jev Walmsley claimed three victories and three course records at Cadwell Park last weekend.

Team Founds 72 returned to their domestic championship in Lincolnshire for the annual Sidecar Revival.

The lads claimed pole position in qualifying with a lap record of 1:37.252, which was a 10th under the existing record which had stood since 2010.

Race one saw Pete and Jev take the advantage at the front from the start but Crawford and Hardie were with with them in the early laps, both teams pushing to the limits with the leaders setting the fastest lap on the fourth lap in a time of 1:37.270, officially breaking the lap record.

When Hardie came out of the chair Pete and Jev were way out in front and eventually took the win by more than 30 seconds.

Day two would again see dry conditions but temperatures were down with a bit more cloud.

The second race had a reverse grid format with the lads lining up in sixth on the third row of the grid alongside the fast-starting John Lowther.

With lights out TF72 hooked up great and the lads had soon made up places and were into fourth before Charlies and, before the field had got onto Park straight, it was again the Founds outfit that was in front and pulling away.

Pete and Jev kept stretching their advantage, breaking the lap record once again – lowering it to 1:37.223.

The final race of the day would again see the reverse grid format.

With lights out it was Lowther and Binns who led the way from Gibson and Moore and Hegarty and Neave, but it was not long until sixth-place starters Pet and Jev took charge at the front once again.

With Pete and Jev still showing their dominance, they again smashed the lap record with a 1:36.448, taking almost a full second off Neary and Knapton’s former best, which some had thought would never be beaten.

TF72 crossed the line to secure the hat-trick of wins and a hat-trick of lap records to increase their lead in the championship before they head off to the Isle of Man again to compete in their second Southern 100.