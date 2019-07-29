Virtual washout! Rain causes havoc with cricket fixtures

The weekend’s rainfall played havoc with the cricket fixtures.

No games survived in the Lincs ECB Premier, where Woodhall Spa remain 15 points clear of second-place Grantham, who they were due to face.

Boston remain rooted to the bottom, 23 points behind Louth.

Three games got underway in the South Lincs and Border League’s divisions, but all were abandoned.

The same fate befell the Lincolnshire County League, although two matches went ahead in the George Marshall Trophy on Sunday - Hartsholme winning at Cherry Willingham and Holton le Clay successful at Messingham.

On Sunday just one match was completed across the Lincoln and District Sunday League, Sleaford leaving Revesby with a 35-run success, while there was no action in the East Lindsey League.