Walkover sends Red and Greens through in county cup

Market Rasen and Louth RFC First XV made cup progress without kicking a ball after their opponents cried off last weekend.

The Red and Greens were due to take on Stamford in the first round of the Lincolnshire RU County Cup on Saturday, but instead received a bye to the second round.

They will be back in action this weekend when league action returns in Midlands Two East (North), hoping to improve on their limp display at Loughborough last time out.

On Saturday, Rasen, who slipped a place to third after that 15-0 reverse, are due to visit Nottingham Casuals who sit 10th with one win from five.