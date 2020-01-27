Ward shines as Firsts claim comeback win

Louth Hockey Club’s first teams led the way in a positive weekend for the senior sides in league action.

The men’s first team won 3-2 at Bourne Deeping while the Ladies’ First XI beat league leaders Scarborough, 2-0 at home, but the men’s Second XI narrowly lost 2-1 to Cambridge City, also at home.

George Cruickshank was on target for the Seconds. Picture: David Dales EMN-200127-122118002

Louth men’s first team fought back from a losing position to record a 3-2 victory away at Bourne Deeping.

The game started off relatively evenly with strong marking by Louth.

However, Bourne Deeping took an early advantage with a shot on goal which slipped through the keeper’s legs.

After a strong team talk from the skipper at half-time, Russel Armstrong equalised, slotting a shot into the bottom corner after a good slipped pass from Will Trotter, following a short corner.

Louth continued to press high and kept the ball in their opponents’ half.

This was soon rewarded with a back-post goal from Billy Walker to put the home side in front.

Soon after Louth doubled their lead from a short corner.

Mixing up their routine, Ryan Ward scored with a brilliant drag-flick.

Bourne pulled a goal back following a short corner, but Louth continued to defend well.

They also made some good attacking runs, but were unable to finish them as they held out for a 3-2 win.

Ward was named man-of-the-match for strong defensive play.

* Louth Second XI hosted Cambridge City who started the better of the two teams and went ahead when two Louth defenders were beaten by a good run and finish which found the bottom corner of the goal.

The Seconds pushed for an equaliser before half-time, but were left with work to do in the second half.

Louth started more brightly after the break and were rewarded for their play when George Cruickshank tapped home after the hosts picked up a loose defensive clearance and attacked with pace.

However, Cambridge soon re-established their lead with a deflection into the bottom corner to ultimate seal a narrow win.

* Tickets are still available for the Louth Hockey Club ceilidh on March 7, at Studio 200 in Louth.

Visit www.louthhockeyclub.co.uk or find the club on Facebook for more details or book tickets through ticketlab.