Wayne clocks the fastest Wheeler time

Alford Wheelers competed in the hotly-anticipated Non Aero 15-mile Time Trial.

Club members ride their road bikes, with no aero helmets or skin suits but in normal shorts and shirts.

The weather conditions had improved in the few hours prior to the race apart from the wind being blustery.

The first three riders home were guest riders from Ellmore Factory Racing, Ben Shucksmith (37.38) first, followed by Carl Jackson (39.12) and son Jake Jackson (40.01).

The first Alford rider home was fourth-placed Wayne Mountain (42.35).

In the sweltering heat of Saturday, three Wheelers ventured out to Sleaford to take part in Witham Wheelers’ Open 25-mile Time Trial.

First wheeler home was Paul Griffiths in 1:09.51.

He was followed by Brendan Thomas in 1:10.01 and John Burton in 1:15.55.

“I think it went well, but the shower when we got home was great,” Burton said.

On Thursday the Circuit Club Championship will be held on the Aby course, starting at 7pm.