Woodthorpe Kart Club set for action-packed Memorial Weekend

Racers from across the country are expected as Woodthorpe Kart Club holds one of the biggest events in its calendar this weekend.

A bumper entry is expected at Strubby Kart Circuit for the club’s Memorial Weekend, raising money for this year’s chosen charity, the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service.

Cadwell's Liam Hartey (19) and Somercotes driver Alfie Larder (21) will hope to take the spoils in Cadets. Picture: Paul Denton EMN-190625-090232002

Practice begins at noon on Saturday with lots of fun and games that night ahead of Sunday’s racing which starts at 10am.

Many local drivers are also expected to be at the forefront of the action.

In the Bambino’s class (5 to 7 years) Mablethorpe’s Tyler Lee is enjoying an excellent season, competing at national level while remaining loyal to his local club, while fellow Mablethorpe racer Alfie Cartwright is quickly getting to grips with his 50cc kart.

Our Cadets drivers are dominating once again, with Cadwell’s Liam Hartley heading the Honda brigade, and Somercotes driver Alfie Larder in the Iame’s class.

Mablethorpe's Josh Howell (25) fends off Louth's Michael North (88) during one of their epic Max-177 battles PICTURE: Paul Denton EMN-190625-090243002

Both are heading their respective championships and ready for all challengers.

The Mini and Junior Max classes have grown this year with the 13 to 17 year Juniors providing plenty of excitement, and the occasional controversy.

Swaby’s Josh Walker-Harris will go into the meeting with confidence high after enjoying his first final win last weekend.

Spectators can expect more fearless racing from these teenagers.

Binbrook’s David Darnborough has looked unbeatable since moving up to the Adult Max-Lights category, but some of the hardest battles of the season have been for Max-177 honours.

Defending champion Mike North, of Louth, is coming under immense pressure from several local drivers, headed by Josh Howell, from Mablethorpe.

In a class where any one of 10 racers are capable of winning, close action is expected.

The crowd favourite Kz125s will feature Carlton’s Michael Kenney who is driving harder than ever since a non-score at round two following a first corner pile-up.

Louth’s Wayne Hutson enjoyed his first win in class which has boosted his confidence, while Spilsby’s Chris Lake has re-discovered some of his 2016 championship-winning form.

Boston’s Reece Cridland is also expected to be in contention, and other drivers will be lucky to get a look-in.

With several other classes the race programme is crammed full.

Entry for spectators is free and the Strubby Kart Circuit entrance is off the B1373 next to Woodthorpe Garden Centre.

Collections will be made throughout Sunday and there will be several show stands and demonstrations during the interval.

The club would like to thank Mablethorpe Air Cadets for their assistance.