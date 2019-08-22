Woodthorpe Kart Club set for biggest meeting in a decade

There will be some high-calibre racing on show when Woodthorpe Kart Club hosts its biggest event in more than a decade over the bank holiday weekend.

Woodthorpe have established a reputation for hosting events, and lots of new and visiting drivers are expected to join in Monday’s coveted Woodthorpe Grand Prix, an event which carries a lot of prestige.

Action at Strubby Airfield, home of Woodthorpe Kart Club EMN-190822-110739002

Saturday practice at Strubby Airfield will be followed by Club Championship round seven on Sunday.

Local drivers Harvey Read (Alford) and Alfie Cartwright (Mablethorpe) hold second and third places, respectively, in the five to seven-year-old Bambino’s class.

And in the ultra-competitive Cadets class, for eight to 12 years, Cadwell’s Liam Hartley leads the way, but Liam will be looking for a return to the top step after a stumble last month.

Woodthorpe KC boasts some of the best Rotax-max classes around, and in the Juniors (14-16yrs), Swaby’s Josh Walker-Harris is one of 10 drivers capable of winning, with the racing always intense and often controversial.

Woodthorpe's recent charity day raised more than �3,200 for the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service EMN-190822-110749002

Louth’s Mike North has been struggling in his Max-177 title defence and Mablethorpe driver Josh Howell’s challenge also suffered a setback last month when gremlins got into his engine.

Sleaford’s Luke Taylor heads the table with Boston’s Dave Clarke up to third in this popular class.

The 100mph Kz125s always excite the crowd who can expect Boston’s Reece Cridland and Louth’s Wayne Hutson, among others, to be challenging 2018 champion Michael Kenney.

The on-track action begins at 10am on all three days and admittance is free.

* More than 90 drivers attended Woodthorpe Kart Club’s recent charity weekend in aid of the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service.

As well as the usual Kart Racing, this party-themed event included show stands, demonstrations and games, all while raising as much money as possible for a local Charity.

Woodthorpe KC and Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service would like to thank everyone for their support and help in raising the terrific sum of £3,242.

* For more details about Woodthorpe KC and its upcming events, visit their Facebook page.