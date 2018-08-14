Resurgent Louth CC stun Lincs ECB title hopefuls Grantham

Louth CC produced one of the upsets of the Lincs ECB Premier League season on Saturday when they convincingly defeated second-placed Grantham.

The visitors arrived in poor form which had sucked them into a scrap against the drop, but turned the form book on its head in sensational style.

At 113-1 Grantham seemed well set to post a score of 300-plus on a good wicket and rapid outfield.

But Richard Bell’s direct hit run-out, aiming at one stump, and excellent spells of spin bowling from Josh Court (3 for 46) and Xander Pitchers (3 for 44) turned the tide in Louth’s favour.

Court, bowling uphill and into a stiff breeze, was particularly impressive.

He removed the well-set Dowman (67), caught behind by Graham West when sweeping, and then the dangerous Dobson, also caught sweeping, this time by Seb Darke off a top edge.

Lincolnshire’s in-form all-rounder Dan Freeman scored an unbeaten 54, but he received little support as wickets tumbled at the other end.

The innings was wrapped up for 210 when opening bowler Darke (3 for 56) returned to take the final two wickets with some quick deliveries.

Louth made a good start with Laurence Scott and John Medler batting positively in the face of some aggressive bowling.

With the score on 39, Medler was caught at fine leg off a top-edge pull, but this would be Grantham’s only wicket for some time as Scott and Pitchers played solidly and scored freely around the ground.

They put on 126 for the second wicket until Scott finally fell for an excellent 77, and although Louth lost Richard Bell to the dangerous leg spin of Keast, the result was never in doubt as Pitchers (73 not out) and Seb Darke (21 not out) chased down the total with a couple of overs to spare.

There were many contenders for man-of-the-match, but it went to skipper Scott for his match-winning batting and captaincy in the field.

Sam Jones also fielded well on his first team debut.

The club wishes to thank those who made the long trip to support the team and to club sponsor Kenwick Park and matchball sponsor Louth VW Centre.

Despite claiming a maximum 20 points, the Ludensians remain 10th in the table as others around them also won last weekend.

Louth’s next test is against local rivals Grimsby on Saturday at London Road (noon start).