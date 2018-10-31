St Michael’s on target for more success

St Michael’s Primary School enjoyed more sporting success at the Louth Area School Sports Partnership’s Quick Sticks Hockey Tournament.

Playing on the London Road astroturf, the morning competition was held for children in Years 3 and 4.

St Michael's Year 5 and 6 won the large schools hockey title EMN-181031-165116002

The schools were organised into two leagues with the winners facing each other in the final.

St Michael’s Primary School topped their group, while Lacey Gardens Junior won the other, and in the Final St Michael’s came out on top.

In the afternoon, it was the turn of Years 5 and 6 in a competition also played in two leagues, one for larger schools and the other for smaller.

North Cockerington won the small schools competition and St Michael’s completed a double by coming out on top in the large schools event.