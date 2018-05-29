Title-chasing Louth Taverners bounce back at Brocklesby Park

Louth CC Taverners bounced back from defeat at Skegness with a resounding nine-wicket win at Brocklesby Park in the East Lindsey League on Sunday.

Brocklesby won the toss and batted first and started aggressively as their openers put on 35 runs in the first four overs.

Louth skipper Khawar realised the wicket was for spinners and introduced the experienced pair of Stewart West and Zubair Ahmed.

They both tied down the batsmen with accuracy and spin, and West got the breakthrough, bowling Sandhu for 32 (67-1).

Zubair got into the act and took a wicket on the same score, courtesy of Sam Jones’ stunning catch in the gully.

Sensing the Brocklesby batsman were on the back foot, Khawar brought 13-year-old leg spinner John Burrell into the attack on his debut.

Burrell made the perfect start to his senior cricket debut by taking a wicket in his first over, brilliantly caught at first slip by West (67-3).

With continued pressure and good spin bowling from both ends, the hosts kept losing wickets, with Burrell especially impressive, finishing with figures of 8-0-25-2 which could have been even better had fielders held on to their catches.

Zubair continued his good line and length to record good figures of 7-1-15-3.

Brocklesby’s lower order batsmen had no answer to the pace and bounce of the returning King brothers, Harry and Ed, who took a wicket each to restrict the hosts to 159-9 from their 40 overs.

Jones and West started Louth’s chase aggressively, with West particularly destructive with some wonderful drives and pull shots.

With the 50 partnership up, West continued to show intent and soon brought up his own 50 before being bowled by Lalit.

His quickfire 60 included five fours and two huge sixes.

At 96-1, Tom Ryder joined Jones and hit some delightful shots to follow on from his maiden century at Skegness.

Ryder (48 not out) and Jones (45 not out) brought the Taverners comfortably to their target in 22.5 overs.

West had a very good all-round performance with 60 runs, two good slip catches and bowling figures of 4-2-5-1.

Louth have now won three of their four games and host neighbouring Grimoldby on Sunday as they target top spot.

The club wishes to thank their sponsors Kenwick Park Estate.

* Louth CC First XI slipped to the bottom of Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday after a high-scoring defeat at Grantham.

Oliver Hickford made 51 and Dan Freeman hit 74 to help Grantham to 251-9.

Louth’s batsmen were also on good form with Xander Pitchers making 80 to take his side to 200, and from 212-7, Jason Collinson and Tom Cuthbert batted the overs out to take the final total to 236-7.