Victory, then defeat, for Lincs CCC against Northumberland

Lincolnshire CCC commenced their 2018 season with two matches against Northumberland at Jesmond, Newcastle in the newly-introduced Unicorns T20 competition.

The competition required the teams to play two matches in a day.

In the first match Lincolnshire were put in to bat and their innings was dominated byLouis Kimber, who scored 162 not out from 55 balls.

His amazing innings included 15 sixes and 12 fours.

This was a remarkable innings containing as it did 138 runs in boundaries and saw Lincolnshire reach 290 for 3 at the end of their allotted 20 overs.

Kimber was well supported by former Nottinghamshire player, Bilal Shafayat, with 41 and Conrad Louth with 32.

Northumberland battled hard to maintain the required run rate, but only former Durham, Gloucestershire and England batsman/wicketkeeper, Phil Mustard, with 81 and Matthew Brown with 54 not out posed any serious threat to Lincolnshire’s huge total.

Kimber also excelled with the ball taking 3 for 33 in his four overs as Northumberland totalled 205 for 4 leaving Lincolnshire victorious by 85 runs.

In the second match Lincolnshire won the toss and elected to bat.

Once again Kimber dominated the Lincolnshire innings, making his second century of the day with 112 off 45 balls, hitting 7 sixes and 13 fours.

As in the first match, Shafayatagain provided strong support with 56.

At the end of their 20 overs Lincolnshire totalled 237 for 7.

Northumberland fared much better in this match and again Phil Mustard was their dominant batsman making 105 off 48 balls.

His innings was the backbone of Northumberland’s chase for victory with good support again from Matthew Brown with 77 not out.

The home side reached their target with 13 balls to spare for the loss of only three wickets.

Lincolnshire’s next fixture is at Bracebridge Heath on Sunday, May 20 (11am start), when they again face Northumberland in the 50 over a side knockout competition.

This was a competition in which Lincolnshire reached the final in 2017.

Having received a bye in the first round a place in the quarter final is at stake and if the above matches are replicated at Bracebridge Heath then this will be a match not to be missed.