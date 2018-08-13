White leads the way as Alford and District CC secure vital victory

Alford and District CC kept their survival dreams alive with a three-wicket victory at Lindum on Saturday.

Wins for fellow strugglers Louth and Scunthorpe - both against top-four sides - mean that Alford remain 16 points off safety, but their win meant they didn’t fall off the pace.

Andrew White was the away side’s main man, claiming four wickets for the loss of 51 runs as the hosts were limited to 177 runs before being dismissed in the final over and top scoring with 70 runs.

Nick Bennett (2-32), Tom White (2-20) and Rikki Bovey (1-24) also sent opponents back to the pavilion, while Lindum’s Grant Watkins was forced to retire.

White’s 70 was supported by Bovey (64) and Lucas Kelly (14) as Alford reached a matchwinning 179-7 in the 47th over.

Alford Seconds suffered a 36-run defeat when they hosted Scunthorpe Town Thirds in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division on Saturday.

Scunthorpe were dismissed for 149, but the hosts were back in the pavilion for 113.

Market Rasen Ladies proved too strong for Alford Ladies when they met in the Lincolnshire Women’s Cricket League last Tuesday.

Home team Alford ended their 20 overs on 71-8, Joanne Duncan and Julie Rowthorn both scoring 14 runs and Mandy Bluff adding 13.

Rasen, however, reaced their target of 73 without the loss of a wicket in the seventh over.