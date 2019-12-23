Aladdin continues at Grimsby Auditorium

There is still time to see the Three Bears Productions pantomime, Aladdin, at Grimsby Auditorium.

Starring as the Emperor Confucius Pong is ‘reality-royalty’ Coach Trip’s Brendan Sheerin.

Follow loveable rogue Aladdin (Robert Aitken) on his quest for hidden treasure as he tries to win the heart of the beautiful Princess Jasmine (Charlotte Maclachlan).

However, prepare for mayhem and slapstick at Widow Twankey’s (Ian Norton) launderette and her clueless son Wishee Washee (Emmerdale’s Stuart Wade).

The show runs to this Saturday, December 28.

To book call the box office on 0300 300 0035 or visit grimsbyauditorium.org.uk