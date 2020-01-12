All for the love of Louth people

February will be a great month for live music in Louth, with an 80s superstar and “the best blues band in the world” both appearing at the Town Hall.

First to take to the stage - on Saturday, February 1 - will be Paul Young, who will be fronting Los Pacaminos.

The million-selling artist is a world-wide success, with hits including ‘Wherever I Lay My Hat’ and ‘Love of the Common People’, as well as playing sell out arena tours.

He was the voice of the first line of Band Aid single – Do They Know it’s Christmas - and sang a set at the legendary Live Aid concert.

In 1993, he formed Los Pacaminos and has been fronting them ever since.

Andy Howlett, CEO of Louth Town Hall, said: “This is a major coup for Louth Town Hall.

“Paul is a world-wide superstar and we are very lucky to get him to agree to play in Louth.

“It’s going to be a great night, with tickets from just £20.”

At the end of the month, February 28, ‘The Blues Band’ will make a welcome return to the Town Hall as part of their 40th anniversary tour.

The Blues Band is fronted by Paul Jones (Manfred Mann, Radio 2 Blues Show) and includes Tom McGuinness (Manfred Mann, McGuinness Flint) and Rob Palmer (Family).

Andy said: “The Blues Band is the absolute best in live blues.

“They appeared with us a couple of years ago and sold out.

“They enjoyed the gig so much, they have asked to return as part of their anniversary tour and we were delighted to agree. It will be an evening of the highest quality live music, with tickets starting at just £25.”

Tickets for both shows are available online from www.louthtownhall.co.uk, call 01507 354336 or email louth townhall@btinternet.com.

They are also available at Off the Beaten Tracks in Aswell Street, 01507 607677.