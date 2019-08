The final recital in this year’s Friday lunchtime series at St James’s Church, Louth, takes place this Friday, August 30, at 1pm.

It provides a rare opportunity to hear the gifted pianist Amy Baker, who was born and brought up in Louth and went on to study music and Spanish at Newcastle University.

Amy will be playing an attractive programme, including music by Bach, Mozart, Schubert and Mendelssohn. Refreshments are available before the recital.