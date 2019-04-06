Chilled out moon viewing at Lincoln museum

There is still a chance to see the out-of-this-world, Museum of the Moon experience, a touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram, at The Collection.

Visitors to the Lincoln venue can enjoy an early ‘chilled out’ showing next Friday, April 12, when The Collection will be opening slightly earlier than usual, from 9am to 10am.

Measuring six metres in diameter, the moon features 120 dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.

Each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 6km of the moon’s surface.

The museum is open daily from 10am to 4pm and Museum of the Moon runs until April 28.