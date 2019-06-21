PICTURES: Zero Degrees Festival is back with a bang!

Zero Degrees Festival is now under way - having opened with the popular Party In The Pews last Friday evening.

The fun-filled and action packed showcase of dance and music took place at St James’ Church, and featured performances from Studio 2000, Do-Dance, Lisa Meanwell’s Elite Academy of Dance, A&M Dancers, and more - plus contributions from local primary schools, including Kidgate and St Michael’s drummers, and Lacey Gardens’ ‘Lost in Literature’ (combining ballet, street, and modern dance).

Zero Degrees Festival: Party In The Pews

On Saturday evening, there was the 40th anniversary of the first joint concert held with Louth Male Voice Choir and CMK Albatros from The Netherlands - in a special show called ‘100 Men Sing’.

On the Sunday, from 10am, the Vintage Day - sponsored by The Masons Arms Hotel - was held in Cornmarket in Louth’s town centre.

Attendees were invited to step back in time for a vintage-inspired event with Lindy Hop dancing led by 52nd Street Jump, plus vintage market stalls and other classic treats.

The Dave Pearce Orchestra, DJ Dr Swing, and Big Boy Bloater and the LiMiTs provided live music on the day.

Zero Degrees Festival: Party In The Pews

• All photos were provided by Chris Smith, except where otherwise stated in caption.

Zero Degrees Festival: Party In The Pews

Zero Degrees Festival: Party In The Pews

The '100 Men Sing' concert.

Vintage Day.

Vintage Day.

Vintage Day. (Photo: Jane Air)