TV, antiques and celebrity shows

TV presenter David Harper is bringing his one man show ‘Unexpected Tales’ to Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre this weekend.

The show will feature funny behind-the-scenes anecdotes from TV, live auctions, exciting antique finds, huge profits, even bigger losses, as well as stories from celebrity TV appearances and historical journeys through time.

David Harper is well known for his appearances on Bargain Hunt, The Antiques Road Trip, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, Flog It and For What It’s Worth.

These hugely popular BBC programmes are shown in more than 50 countries worldwide.

David has appeared on many other BBC TV programmes too, from The One Show to Celebrity Masterchef, Through The Keyhole to Countryfile, Celebrity Eggheads to The Heaven & Earth Show.

His ‘Unexpected Tales’ show is very much audience led, with involvement in the form of questions from the audience or questions and challenges from David throughout, as the talk develops.

Talking about the show, David said: “The audience does not need to have a particular interest in antiques to enjoy this show.

“We will cover subjects ranging from how to build the confidence to appear on TV to money-making schemes, meeting famous characters and humorous real life experiences from TV and the world of art and antiques…and sometimes fabulous stories are unexpectedly shared by audience members too!”

The show will be at the Trinity Arts Centre this Saturday, February 1, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15.50 and are available from the box office on 01427 676655 or online via www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre