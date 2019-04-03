X-Factor Andy celebrating music of jazz legend Nat at Lincoln theatre

Andy Abraham is celebrating the centenary of Nat King Cole’s birth by bringing the jazz legend’s music to Lincoln.

The stage and screen star is to pay tribute to one of the world’s greatest performers in the year that the jazz icon would have celebrated his 100th birthday.

Andy, who achieved fame on ITV’s The X Factor, is taking his Nat King Cole Songbook tour to theatres throughout the UK and will be at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on May 3. The show starts at 7.30pm.

Jazz legend Nat sold more than 50 million records during a glittering career, which was recognised with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The centenary of his birth is set to be celebrated by jazz fans worldwide and Andy, himself a platinum-selling artist, is delighted to have an opportunity to perform Nat’s music in such a significant year.

Andy cites Nat as one of his greatest inspirations.

He said: “I feel extremely honoured that I get to celebrate a true legend in this way.

“This show really targets people who share my enjoyment of Nat’s music.

“His legacy, which has lived long in the industry, is something I really admire, and I think the fact that his music is still widely regarded as some of the best the industry, demonstrates the sheer impact he had on the world.”

The show will be a mix of the pianist and vocalist’s most-loved songs and will also include thought-provoking commentary from Andy throughout.

Andy has performed on both UK and international theatre stages, including the Royal Albert Hall, and wowed West End audiences in the musical Respect La Diva.

He first tasted success as runner-up on X Factor 2005 and has since released four albums.

His most successful release, Remember When, sold in excess of half a million copies.

Tickets for the Lincoln Theatre Royal show can be purchased online via www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Alternatively, call the box office on 01522 519999.