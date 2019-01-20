Celebrate moon landings at Lincoln museum

Take a journey into space at The Collection to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landings.

Over the weekend of February 9 and 10, the Lincoln museum will host a mobile planetarium.

Inside an impressive inflatable dome, learn about the moon landings and the brave astronauts who were the first to take that giant leap for mankind.

Suitable for adults and children over five years of age, presentations last around 30 minutes and will take place every 40 minutes between 10am and 3pm.

Tickets cost £7.50 for adults, £6.50 for concessions and £5.50 for children.

Book online at www.thecollectionmuseum.com or call 01522 782040.