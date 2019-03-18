Dark comedy of manners from Iceland at Louth Film Club

Under the Tree (cert 15), a dark, super-cool comedy of manners from Iceland, will be screened by Louth Film Club on Monday, March 18, at 7.30pm.

Under the Tree (cert 15), a dark, super-cool comedy of manners from Iceland, will be screened by Louth Film Club tonight (Monday, March 18) at 7.30pm.

Trees can often cause problems between neighbours but disputes rarely reach such proportions as are at play in this film. But, despite the laughs, it is a perceptive exploration of how easily we can go wrong in our relationships and how frustration can morph into rage.

Admission £5 for LFC members, standard price for non-members and concessions.

Full details at www.louthfilmclub.com