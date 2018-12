The International smash hit Spirit of the Dance celebrates its record-breaking 20 year anniversary as one of the most successful dance shows ever.

The show is the first dance performance to take to the stage of Grimsby Auditorium in 2019 - on Friday, January 18 - and will combine heart-pounding Irish Dance with the sensual Latino rhythms of Flamenco and Red Hot Salsa.

Tickets from 0300 300 0035 or via grimsbyauditorium.org.uk