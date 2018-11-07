Swan Lake comes to Grimsby Auditorium as part of UK tour

After a long stream of success, the Russian State Ballet and Opera House are back with their vibrant and enchanting ballet productions.

As part of their UK tour, they will be at Grimsby Auditorium next Thursday, November 15, to dance Swan Lake.

The performance will feature an impressive cast, accompanied by a large live orchestra with more than 30 musicians.

Swan Lake is the tale of two young women, Odette and Odile, who resemble each other so closely one can easily be mistaken for the other.

It is a compelling legend of a tragic romance in which a princess, Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse - but is Prince Siegfried’s love strong enough to break the curse?

Swan Lake captures, like no other, the full range of human emotions.

For tickets, contact the box office on 0300 3000035