Up close with the moon at Lincoln museum

More than 8,000 visitors have already enjoyed an out-of-this-world experience with the spectacular art installation at The Collection Museum.

The Lincoln attraction is hosting Museum of the Moon, a touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram, until Sunday, April 28.

Measuring six metres in diameter, the giant moon features detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface, with each centimetre of the internally-lit spherical sculpture representing 6km of the moon’s surface.

The installation is complemented by a surround- sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones.

The Collection Museum will be running a series of late night openings on March 15, March 29, April 12 and April 26 - when visitors will be able to view the moon until 9pm, accompanied by a varied programme of activities.