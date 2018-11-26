Award-winning comedian hits Lincoln as part of UK tour

Following the sellout success of her debut Edinburgh run, comedian Sindhu Vee has announced a full UK tour, including a date in Lincoln.

The award-winning comedian, who only started gigging properly in 2015, has racked up an impressive range of recent credits that include ‘QI’ and ‘Have I Got News For You’.

She is also the new host of BBC R4 Comedy of the Week Podcast and has also recorded her own Radio 4 comedy series, ‘Sindhustan’.

A mother of three, including two teenagers, ‘Sandhog’ is about how exhausting and complicated it is to love our children, spouse and parents, but how inescapable the urge is to love them as fully as we can.

Sindhu Vee will be at the Engine Shed on March 10 with tickets on sale now from www.engineshed.co.uk