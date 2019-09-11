Bakewell Tarts join Zero Degrees Chorus for evening of musical harmony in Louth

The ladies in purple, Zero Degrees Chorus, are in full swing practising for show time.

This fun and talented vocal harmony group perform a cappella with a modern twist to bring an evening of entertainment through their love of harmony.

The chorus is now approaching a membership of 40, from the ages of 13 to some into their seventh decade - but singing clearly keeps you young, as they can prove.

In 2016, they held their first major show at Louth’s Riverhead Theatre, which was an amazing success and sell-out.

They are happy to return to the theatre this Saturday, September 14, with ‘Oh! Look at me now’ and featuring guest act The Bakewell Tarts, a fresh and exciting female quartet.

Tickets cost £10 and £8 via louthriverheadtheatre.com/ or call the box office between 10am-1pm on 01507 600350, open Monday to Saturday.