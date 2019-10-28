Behind the lens with wildlife cameraman at Louth Theatre

Multi Emmy and BAFTA Award winning cameraman Doug Allan is bringing his theatre tour to Louth this week.

Wild Images, Wild Life will be at the Riverhead Theatre on Tuesday, October 29.

Which are the scariest – snow leopards or leopard seals? How do you get close to the biggest fish in the sea and will your eyeballs freeze at minus 50? The answers to all these questions and more will be revealed.

Born in Fife, Doug spent seven years in Antarctica as a scientist, research diver and photographer for the British Antarctic Survey before changing direction to full time freelance filming in 1983.

Since then, he has become one of the world’s best known and most respected cameramen, specialising in natural history, expeditions and science documentaries.

Doug is cited by Sir David Attenborough as one of the best in the world and worked with him on Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

In addition to this work, he has worked for the BBC, Discovery and National Geographic channels filming programmes such as Human Planet, Ocean Giants, Operation Iceberg and Wild Cameramen at Work.

Wild Images, Wild Life will include a Q&A session with Doug.

Tickets cost £13 and are available from the box office on 01507 600350 or at www.louthriverheadtheatre.com