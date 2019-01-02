Ben Elton gets back to stand-up on tour

After a 15 year absence, Ben Elton has announced a return to stand-up comedy and is including Lincoln in his 2019 tour.

More than 30 years ago, Ben Elton exploded into the national consciousness hosting Channel 4’s ground breaking Saturday Live.

Now, the godfather of modern stand-up returns to the medium he did so much to define.

Back on the road with an all new stand-up show, Ben promises to try and make sense of a world which appears to have gone stark raving mad.

The 53-date tour will stop off at the Engine Shed on November 23.

For tickets visit www.engineshed.co.uk or call 0871 220 0260 .