Big savings on tickets for Boxing Day at Market Rasen Racecourse

Horse racing fans can get their hands on tickets for the big Boxing Day fixture at Market Rasen Racecourse on Black Friday at a discount of 25 per cent!

For 24 hours on Friday, November 24, Tattersalls enclosure badges will cost £30 for two - the standard price is £20 each.

With accompanied children admitted free of charge, it makes for a very affordable day out.

Boxing Day racing at Market Rasen is always a great chance for families and friends to continue the festive feeling, with many people in Lincolnshire enjoying a once-a-year chance to go to the races.

It’s as much a part of Christmas in Lincolnshire as turkey, mulled wine and crackers.

Such is the meeting’s popularity that the attendance has topped 9,000 spectators in each of the last three years.

There’s a packed programme of jump racing, including the annual Clugston Lincolnshire National.

Like the ultimate Aintree race – the Randox Health Grand National - stamina is crucial for the Lincolnshire National, which is run over a distance of three and a half miles.

Further details about Market Rasen Racecourse, including ticket purchases, can be found at marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk