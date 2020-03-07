Cameron back to entertain at Louth

The next concert on the Compton Theatre Organ in Louth Town Hall will take place this weekend.

Receiving a warm welcome back will be Wolverhampton-based organist Cameron Lloyd.

The concert will take place this Sunday, March 8, starting at 2.30pm.

Doors open at 2pm, with admission £6.

Future North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society (NLTOPS) concerts at Louth Town Hall include Nicholas Martin BEM on April 19, Howard Beaumont on May 10 and Kevin Morgan on June 14.

For further information on the society, which was formed 50 years ago, or on any of the organ concerts in the current series call 01472 812490 or visit the website at www.nltops.co.uk.