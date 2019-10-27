Cinema: Sunshine comes to old grump, Ove

A Man Called Ove, an award-winning black comedy of manners from Sweden, will be screened by Louth Film Club next week.

Based on Fredrik Backman’s bestselling novel, it’s a feel-good, funny and moving film that manages to explore sensitively issues of community and both its frustrations and saving powers. It may well bring tears to your eyes.

The subtitled film, certificate 15, will be shown at the Playhouse Cinema in Canon Street next Monday, October 28, starting at 7.30pm, with admission £5 for LFC members and standard cinema prices for non-members and concessions.