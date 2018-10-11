Cliff Richard Live: 60th Anniversary Tour will be screened in Woodhall Spa, Louth and Mablethorpe

An enthralling live show featuring Cliff Richard will be broadcast in cinemas in Woodhall Spa, Louth and Mablethorpe.

Cliff Richard Live: 60th Anniversary Tour will be broadcast from Bridgewater Hall, in Manchester, on Friday, October 12.

Encore screenings will run on Sunday, October 14 in celebration of Sir Cliff’s 78th birthday.

Broadcast direct via satellite, cinema goers will be able to celebrate with Sir Cliff on this very special night, up close and personal like never before.

Cliff said “This 60th Anniversary year is such a very special one for me, with an album release of exciting new tracks in the autumn and to be able to bring my show live to cinemas around the UK is an absolute thrill.

“I have the most wonderful fans and to be able to share this special evening live in Manchester with so many people is such a gift.

“I really will feel like I am with everyone that night, I can’t wait!”

Here are details for the screenings in Woodhall Spa, Louth and Mablethorpe:

• Woodhall Spa - The Kinema In The Woods: Tuesday, October 16 at 8pm - SOLD OUT

• Louth - Playhouse Louth: Friday, October 12 at 8pm, and Sunday, October 14 at 3pm.

• Mablethorpe - Loewen Cinema: Friday, October 12 at 8pm and Sunday, October 14 at 3pm.

For tickets, visit the cinema’s website pages directly.