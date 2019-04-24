Next week’s screening at Louth Film Club shows a girl’s courage under Taliban rule is no child’s play.

‘The Breadwinner’ is a breathtakingly spectacular animation, combining stark realism with folk tale.

It tells how a young girl in Afghanistan has to go to extreme measures to look after her family when her father is jailed by the Taliban.

All the vividness of the girl’s imagination, all her fears and anxieties are expressed in stylishly sharp artwork and colour.

Based on the best-selling novel by Deborah Ellis, ‘The Breadwinner’ was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 90th Academy Awards.

Directed by Norma Twomey, ‘The Breadwinner’ (cert. 12) will be screened on Monday, April 29, at the Playhouse Cinema, Cannon Street, Louth, starting at 7.30pm.

Admission is £5 for LFC members, standard cinema prices for non-members and concessions.

Full details on all LFC films for the 2019-2020 season at www.louthfilmclub.com.