Cover band plays Broadbent

Live music comes to the Broadbent Theatre at Wickenby next month.

Taking to the stage on Saturday, December 7, will be Wilko.

This local band will be playing rock and pop covers from across the decades.

The evening starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and £9.

Book online at broadbent theatre.org, call the box office on 01673 885500 or pay at the door on the night.

The next production at the Broadbent will be the annual Lindsey Rural Players pantomime, which this time round is Dick Whittington.

Performance dates are January 24, 25, 26 and 31; February 1, 2, 7 and 8, with evening and matinee performances.

Tickets can be booked online or through the box office number.