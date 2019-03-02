Entertainment to be a Long Shot at Alford

All ages can enjoy an evening of clowning, comedy and courage in a show coming to Alford.

PanGottic presents ‘Long Shot’ at Alford Corn Exchange next Saturday, March 9, at 3pm.

PanGottic is an award-winning international company which performs on the street, in theatres - and wherever there is an audience.

Their work mixes circus with physical theatre and clowning to make shows that are accessible for all.

A spokesman said: “Join us for a catapultastic evening of clowning, contraptions, comedy and courage.

“Long Shot will have you on the edge of your seat - or hiding behind it. Either way, it is going to be a blast.”

Tickets are priced at £10, with under 12s £5, and are available from J B Flowers, in Alford’s South Street, 01507 463666.